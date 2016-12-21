Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 4:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 4:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

You better watch out: Liam Neeson's 'Late Show' Santa has a dark side

Liam Neeson and Stephen Colbert
Scott Kowalchyk / CBS via Getty Images
Stephen Colbert and guest Liam Neeson during "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in New York on Dec. 16, 2016. 

By Robert Clay

Courtesy of Rare.us

NEW YORK —

“He’s an eye in the sky, bringing swift judgment.”

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" put a spotlight on Kris Kringle's dark side in this video of Liam Neeson auditioning for the role of Santa. Channeling his character from “Taken,” Neeson promises children that he sees them when they’re sleeping, and he knows when they’re awake.

We definitely don’t want to end up on Neeson’s naughty list.

