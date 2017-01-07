Yahoo Finance red-faced after typo in tweet

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Typos can be embarrassing, and a tweet by Yahoo Finance on Thursday had the financial news website red-faced and mortified.
Yahoo Finance tweeted a story Thursday, reflecting President-elect Donald Trump’s belief that the United States should build a bigger Navy, USA Today reported. The problem: Instead of starting the word “bigger” with a "B," it began with an "N," located to the right of the "B" on the keyboard.
There is no need to explain further. People know how to spell.
The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology early Friday, but there were plenty of screenshots.
January 6, 2017
We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake.— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance)January 6, 2017
We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake.— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance)
And the typo for "bigger" was a trigger for some people on Twitter, who offered sarcastic opinions about the mistake.
January 6, 2017
It's a game of inches @YahooFinancepic.twitter.com/i1Gk2BeKAY— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith)
It's a game of inches
January 6, 2017
The 'B' on the keyboard of the Yahoo Finance headline writer: Just press me and hit send on this story.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill)
The 'N' on the keyboard: pic.twitter.com/yYFnCJLtY1— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2017
The 'B' on the keyboard of the Yahoo Finance headline writer: Just press me and hit send on this story.
The 'N' on the keyboard:
The hard lesson learned: Always spell check and read carefully before hitting that "send" button.
