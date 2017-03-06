World’s first beer-themed hotel may be coming to Ohio

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Scotland-based BrewDog just launched its first craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, and now are in the process of crowdfunding to help launch the DogHouse, the world's first craft beer hotel.

The proposed $6 million hotel will have rooms featuring beer fridges, a Beer Spa and an oak barrel hot tub filled with BrewDog's Punk IPA. The meals served at the hotel will be craft-beer infused.

In addition to the hotel, the company plans to build a 100,000-square-foot sour beer facility that would be attached to the hotel.

The crowdfunding campaign started Friday and can be found on Indiegogo. A backer who pays $150 will receive a one-night stay for two in one of the beer-themed rooms. For those willing to spend a little extra, backers who invest $30,000 will be able to take over the entire hotel for a night -- which includes 50 rooms and access to all facilities.

The DogHouse hotel is expected to open September 2018 according to Business Insider. The company also hopes to open a hotel in Scotland.

Established in 2007, BrewDog has grown from selling craft beer in the United Kingdom to exporting to 60 countries and 49 bars around the world.

To learn how to back this campaign, click here.