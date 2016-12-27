Woman who called Michelle Obama 'ape in heels' permanently fired

First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama speaks during a panel discussion at Glamour Hosts 'A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education' with First Lady Michelle Obama at The Newseum on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. A West Virginia official who referred to Obama as an "ape in heels" has permnatenly lost her job after being reninstated. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An official who worked with a private, nonprofit organization in Clay, West Virginia, has permanently lost her job since making a Facebook post calling F\first lady Michelle Obama "an ape in heels."

WCHS reported that West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said Tuesday that the official is no longer working at the organization.

On Dec. 12, it was reported that Clay County Development Corp. Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor would return to her position Dec. 23 after being placed on leave when she made the post in November.

Clay, West Virginia, Mayor Beverly Whaling turned in her resignation in the fallout when she commented on Taylor's post, "Just made my day, Pam."

WCHS reported that, according to a news release, West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said the Clay County Development Corp. will be run by the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging on a daily basis for six months in the meantime.

"This six-month time period will give the CCDC an opportunity to make any management or governance changes necessary to ensure the entity is in full contractual compliance with the state of West Virginia," Tomblin said in a statement. "Following the state's request for specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies, we have been assured that Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as CCDC director."