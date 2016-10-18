Woman who bravely fought cancer by dancing 'the JuJu' dies

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Brett Rosner
WSBTV.com
DALLAS —
She made millions of people smile with her dance moves, and inspired just as many with her brave fight against cancer.
On Wednesday, Ana-Alecia Ayala passed away after more than a year-long battle with uterine sarcoma, according to WFAA-TV.
Ayala first caught the attention of many when she posted video in October of her and her friend dancing to the song "Juju on that Beat" in her hospital room.
More than 9 million people watched the video.
Ayala was diagnosed with the rare uterine sarcoma in December 2015 and was undergoing her fourth round of four-day inpatient chemotherapy at Baylor T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas for a new tumor that was found on her spleen in July, according to her GoFundMe page.
Following her inspirational dance video, she was invited to meet the Backstreet Boys by a Dallas radio station.
Talk about teenage dreams coming true here!! We got to meet @backstreetboys at @1061kissfm and @iheartmediaofficial JINGLE BALL 2016!! Hugs, smiles, dancing, and lots of love in the room. These guys have always been so good to their fans and are so humble and kind. Thank you for showing us some moves and kicking our night off!! I love you!! @skulleeroz @howie_dorough @nickcarter @kevinscottrichardson @rokspics #AnaStrong #KissMyBrave #backstreetboys #backstreetsback #KissJingleBall
A photo posted by Ana-Alecia (Fernandez) Ayala (@anaaleciaayala) on
Her last post on Facebook was Jan. 1 when she announced she was headed home after a weekend of complications.
Who says cancer and chemo have to get get you down? We'll have the last laugh!! Having an awesome chemo buddy like @danilax21 who is ALWAYS down for a dance party helps too!! We want to show the world that dancing and laughter is the BEST medicine. We are #AnaStrong !! #JujuOnThatBeat #ICantDance #JustForFun #ChemoSucks #NoHairDontCare #CancerAwareness #Chemo #JujuOnThatChemo #dancing #DanceTherapy @theellenshow @cody_sattler @thefitnessmarshall @su2c @ihadcancer @americancancersociety @stupidcancer @prettygirlswithcancer
A video posted by Ana-Alecia (Fernandez) Ayala (@anaaleciaayala) on
