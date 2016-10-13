Woman travels to every country in the world in record time

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:18 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It took Cassie De Pecol a record 18 months and 26 days to travel to all 196 countries in the world.
The 27-year-old Connecticut native is the first woman and the fastest person to ever do so, breaking the previous Guinness World Record holder’s record with less than half the travel time, according to CNN.
Just a few of my friends who hosted me for lunch in #Yemen. These were just half of the brothers who I dined with, the ladies don't like to have their photos taken and I wanted to respect that, they were all so shy yet so incredibly sweet and kind. The citizens of Yemen are really, so hospitable and happy. I loved being in their company. They live so simply yet comfortably with the love of their family. Family is very important in Yemen. I'm so honored that Yemen was my last and final country of #Expedition196. The most challenging to get to but one of the most rewarding once in. Zero fears, zero regrets, just respect, acceptance and love 🇾🇪
Will probably go through one more of these bad boys before I finish #expedition196 #braggingrights
But the greetings at each country weren’t always courteous. CNN reported that upon entering North Korea, a soldier gripped her hand and said, "We're going to destroy you, America.”
According to her blog, Expedition: 196, De Pecol went on the trip as an ambassador for the International Institute of Peace Through Tourism and SKÅL International, with a mission to promote “peace through sustainable tourism.”
During her time around the world, she spoke with more than 16,000 students about sustainability, economics and more.
She also created a thank you video and posted it to YouTube.
