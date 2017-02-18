By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

A woman is suing for damages after claiming a pair of contact lenses she bought at a flea market stand caused her to go blind.

According to KAMC, Liza Garcia bought the contacts from the One Stop Contact Lenses booth at the National Flea Market in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 9.

After wearing the contacts for three days, she suffered burning and swelling in her eyes, and went to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, KPRC reports.

The infection reportedly caused ulcers, scar tissue and permanent damage to her eyes, leaving her legally blind, the lawsuit says.

She is suing several people, including the man who sold her the lenses, for more than $1 million.