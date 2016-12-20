Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Woman scammed of $4,500 on Facebook

Facebook on computer screen photo
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By WHIO.com

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio —

Police in Miami Township, Ohio, are warning residents of a phishing scam on social media that has robbed at least one victim of $4,500.

Investigators say criminals used Facebook to steal the $4,500 from a 75-year-old woman. The scam was in the form of a Facebook message from a friend that led the woman to believe she had just won a $200,000 lottery, except the person on the other end wasn’t her friend.

"This message said that she was eligible to win $200,000 as long as she sent $750," said Sgt. Paul Nienhaus of the Miami Township Police Department.

After the victim sent money, she was prompted to send even more. 

"Each went to a different state one went to Pennsylvania one went to Florida," Nienhaus said.

Police say the victim’s friend’s Facebook account had been hacked. 

"Oh it's extremely frustrating; It's as frustrating for us as it is the families," Nienhaus said.

 
 

