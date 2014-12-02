Woman removed from home was 'molded to chair'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio —
An overweight, elderly woman relatives describe as a hoarder, was rescued Thursday from her home after not leaving her living room chair for at least a year, according to investigators.
A church volunteer who has delivered meals to Barbara Foster, 75, for a decade, called the fire department and said she wasn’t acting like herself, according to WKRN.
The volunteer had not seen Foster, who weighs 550 pounds, anywhere but in the living room chair since July, according to WTVG.
Investigators said Foster was stuck to the chair for at least a year, where she was surrounded by feces and urine. The odor from inside was so powerful first responders could smell it from the sidewalk, according to WTOL. Rescuers had to wear hazmat suits before they entered the house.
The smell was usual, the church volunteer said.
Foster was screaming when rescuers removed her because her skin had molded itself to the chair and her bones were breaking as they tried to carry her out of the house, according to WCMH.Foster was a hoarder, Leirin Snyder, her neighbor and goddaughter, told WCMH, but she did not realize how bad things had gotten.
