Updated: 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Woman outraged after day care worker breastfeeds her son

Carrboro Early School photo
WSOC-TV
Kaycee Oxendine told WSOC-TV that a day care worker at Carrboro Early School outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, breastfed her son without permission.

By WSOCTV.com

RALEIGH, N.C. —

A North Carolina mother is outraged, claiming surveillance video shows a daycare worker breastfeeding her child without permission.

The video is from inside Carrboro Early School, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kaycee Oxendine said that the woman on the video also has a young child in the day care, and that she suggested that breastfeeding may help Oxendine's son's constipation.

But Oxendine said her son was born lactose intolerant and had to be rushed to the hospital after the incident.

"That's an innocent baby. My baby couldn't say, 'No, don't do that.' He couldn't defend himself," Oxendine told WSOC-TV.

The day care worker was fired, but Oxendine said she hopes to press charges.

 
 

