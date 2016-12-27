Woman murdered, 14-year-old girl held captive, deputies say

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Brittney Johnson
WSOCTV.com
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. —
Iredell County deputies arrested a man who they say murdered a woman and held her 14-year-old daughter captive during the holiday weekend.
Deputies were called out to do a welfare check at a home on Cool Springs Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The welfare check was initiated after the 14-year-old sent a text to a friend saying she needed help.
Deputies said when they arrived at the home, they talked to a man who identified himself as Gary Love, 47. They asked if they could speak with the homeowner, Robin Denman, 46. Love told deputies that Denman and her daughter were at a funeral, according to deputies.
NEW DETAILS: Iredell Co. deputies say Gary Love killed a woman, held a teen captive over the holiday weekend. Updates on @wsoctv at 12. pic.twitter.com/nhDakYk8ml— Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) December 27, 2016
While deputies were trying to confirm the information, Love ran from the home. He was soon located and taken into a custody.
Deputies searched the home and located a Denman’s body. They said while they were securing the scene, other deputies responded to help a young girl who was outside of the home and described as “hysterical.” The young girl was later identified as Denman’s 14-year-old daughter.
The daughter told deputies she ran from the home when she heard someone pull up in the driveway, not knowing it was deputies. She said she had been tied up and held at the home by Love since Christmas Eve. She also told deputies she had not seen her mother since Christmas Eve.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Love was charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.
Investigators said there are indications that one or both of the victims suffered violent sexual attacks during the ordeal. Detectives are trying to determine what other crimes may have occurred. They said it’s expected that Love will face additional charges in the case.
During the investigation, detectives discovered that Love had only been in North Carolina for about 90 days and that Love and Denman knew each other when they were younger and lived in New York.
Love has an outstanding warrant in Ohio for domestic violence related charges and has a protection of order against him.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}