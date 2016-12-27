Woman murdered, 14-year-old girl held captive, deputies say

By Brittney Johnson

WSOCTV.com

Iredell County deputies arrested a man who they say murdered a woman and held her 14-year-old daughter captive during the holiday weekend.

Deputies were called out to do a welfare check at a home on Cool Springs Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The welfare check was initiated after the 14-year-old sent a text to a friend saying she needed help.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, they talked to a man who identified himself as Gary Love, 47. They asked if they could speak with the homeowner, Robin Denman, 46. Love told deputies that Denman and her daughter were at a funeral, according to deputies.

While deputies were trying to confirm the information, Love ran from the home. He was soon located and taken into a custody.

Deputies searched the home and located a Denman’s body. They said while they were securing the scene, other deputies responded to help a young girl who was outside of the home and described as “hysterical.” The young girl was later identified as Denman’s 14-year-old daughter.

The daughter told deputies she ran from the home when she heard someone pull up in the driveway, not knowing it was deputies. She said she had been tied up and held at the home by Love since Christmas Eve. She also told deputies she had not seen her mother since Christmas Eve.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Love was charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.

Investigators said there are indications that one or both of the victims suffered violent sexual attacks during the ordeal. Detectives are trying to determine what other crimes may have occurred. They said it’s expected that Love will face additional charges in the case.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Love had only been in North Carolina for about 90 days and that Love and Denman knew each other when they were younger and lived in New York.

Love has an outstanding warrant in Ohio for domestic violence related charges and has a protection of order against him.