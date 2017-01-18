Woman learns of son's death from call for organs

By Fox13Memphis.com

Jaheim Walker, 15, died Saturday morning after he was shot in a drive-by shooting.

His mother told WHBQ she found out about his death after someone called her asking to donate her son's tissue.

His 18-year-old brother, Treyon, was shot, but survived.

Their mother, Natasha Walker, said she was confused about their condition and location until she got a call about the 15-year-old. The call was not from hospital personnel.

"I get a phone call before the detectives make it here asking for my baby's tissues," Natasha Walker said. "I said, 'Is he?' I never knew that he was not here. I never knew I had a deceased child."

WHBQ contacted to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation, the organization that called Walker about her son's tissue.

"Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) has processes and procedures in place for obtaining authorization for both organ and tissue donation. We are still reviewing the details, however, MSTF was informed that Jaheim Walker's mother had been told of his untimely death before we contacted her. MSTF extends our deepest sympathy to Natasha Walker and her family."

But Walker said she wants answers.

"He was a special kid," she said. "He loved to be loved. He (was) loved by everybody."

Police said four people were shot on Cherry Street during the drive-by shooting.

Three arrests have been made in the shooting.