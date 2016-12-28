Woman hands 5-year-old son cup of wine during police stop

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOVELAND, Ohio —
An Ohio woman is charged with driving under the influence and child endangering after police received a report of erratic driving.
Elizabeth Louise Floyd, 27, was arrested Friday after a motorist called 911 saying that she was driving "all over the road," "just (missing) two head-on collisions."
Police said the caller reported that Floyd had crossed a double yellow line and hit a curb in Loveland, Ohio.
When police approached Floyd's vehicle, she handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it, the Associated Press reported. Floyd later admitted to handing the child the cup of wine.
According to WXIX, Floyd was taken into custody after failing all field-sobriety tests and blowing a .169 BAC.
Floyd appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. She is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}