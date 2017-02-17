Follow us on

Posted: 12:06 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Woman finds small egg inside giant one

Chicken
*LINNY * / Flickr
Chicken

A woman from Brazil got more egg than she expected.

Maria Glória de Souza, 64, cracked open a giant egg to find a smaller egg inside it, perfectly intact.

A video shared by Carters News Agency shows a photo of the large egg. A photo shows the egg cracked open with a smaller egg surrounded by yolk.

“I had just taken it from underneath the chicken so it was still warm, when I realized I was holding something unusual,” de Souza said.

 
 

