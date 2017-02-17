Woman finds small egg inside giant one

A woman from Brazil got more egg than she expected.

>> Read more trending news

Maria Glória de Souza, 64, cracked open a giant egg to find a smaller egg inside it, perfectly intact.

A video shared by Carters News Agency shows a photo of the large egg. A photo shows the egg cracked open with a smaller egg surrounded by yolk.

“I had just taken it from underneath the chicken so it was still warm, when I realized I was holding something unusual,” de Souza said.