A mother of two fell to her death from a ski lift at a Colorado ski resort as she rode the lift with her daughters.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Texas woman vacationing with her two daughters in Colorado fell to her death while riding a ski lift at the Granby Ranch Ski Resort.

A witness told People.com that 40-year-old Kelly Huber was riding the lift with her 9 and 12-year-old daughters when the chair seemed to strike a pole or sign, ejecting the trio. They all fell 25 feet to the ground below.

Witnesses also say the victims were not using the safety bar on the chairlift when the accident happened.

Police said Huber died from her injuries at a nearby medical center a week ago. The 9-year-old was also taken to a children’s hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A Granby Ranch spokesperson, in a statement on the resort’s Facebook page, said they were saddened by the accident, but that the company is now focusing on “those affected by this tragedy.” They also said the ski lift will remain closed until an inspection is completed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.