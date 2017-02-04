Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:54 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Police say they are searching for a woman who may have drugged a Tennessee Titans player and stole $113,000 in jewelry from him during the weekend of the Orlando Pro Bowl.
Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain told Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he and his friends went out downtown the night before the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27 where he met a “young, light-skinned black” woman and took her back to his hotel room, according to WFTV.
While drinking in the hotel room, the woman made Spain a drink and he passed out. Once Spain woke up the woman was gone along with his gold Rolex watch and two gold chains.
Another male victim said he experienced a similar incident in Orlando with a blonde, white woman and his Rolex watch worth $10,000 went missing.
The woman has been described as white,about 5 feet 4 inches tall with blond hair. She reportedly has a teddy bear tattoo on her chest and a tattoo on her stomach that says “Greens for money, Gold for (blank)” and a scorpion tattoo on her leg.
The other woman who robbed Spain is described as a light-skinned black woman with a Caribbean accent. She was last seen wearing a red Miami Heat cap, gray camouflage leggings and a black shirt,
Police do not know if the two women are working together, but are asking the public to help find these women. The Crimeline hotline is offering a $1,000 reward for information.
Pls RT: OCSO seeking info on two women who drugged and robbed three men. Crimeline reward: Call 800-423-8477.
