Woman does cartwheels during field sobriety test

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It was a move worthy of praise from the U.S. gymnastics team’s “Final Five.” Instead, it vaulted a New Mexico woman into jail.

Police in Albuquerque said the woman, who was passed out in the driver’s seat of her car on Friday night, did a series of cartwheels during a field sobriety test Friday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

But the athletic moves did not convince the police officer that 23-year-old Bryelle N. Marshall was sober, and she was arrested on charges of aggravated drunken driving and battery, the Journal reported.

The officer wrote in the criminal complaint, which was filed in Metropolitan Court, that once outside the vehicle, Marshall had a hard time standing and was swaying from side to side. She also smelled like alcohol and had a hard time balancing, according to the complaint.

The officer tired to give her field sobriety tests but she wouldn’t listen to instructions, according to the complaint.

“Bryelle put her hands in the air and completed two cartwheels while I was attempting to demonstrate and instruct the field sobriety test,” the officer wrote.

The officer warned Marshall that if she did another cartwheel, she would be arrested, the Journal reported. The officer put her in a position to do the field sobriety test, and Marshall struck a gymnastic pose.

“While facing the wrong direction, as she had done prior, Bryelle again raised her hands up and while I was instructing she again did a cartwheel and fell to the ground,” the officer wrote.

Marshall was arrested and taken to the Prisoner Transport Center in Downtown Albuquerque, where she allegedly tried to kick the officer in the genitals, according to the complaint.