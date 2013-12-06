Follow us on

Posted: 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Woman bitten by crocodile while trying to take selfie with it

Crocodile
(Getty)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A crocodile bit a woman on the thigh after she fell trying to take a selfie with the carnivaorous reptile at a national park in Thailand.

Benetulier Lesuffleur, 41, was with her husband visiting Khao Yai National Park when they ignored warning signs and walked off a designated path to take a photo with the sunbathing crocodile, Metro reported.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Matichon.

 
 

