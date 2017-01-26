This Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shows a dummy constructed of a fake plastic head and children’s clothing that was left in the road in the county’s Paradise East subdivision. (Carteret County Sheriffs Office via AP)

A woman was almost carjacked as she stopped for a dummy she mistook for a child on a North Carolina road, deputies say.

According to WXII, the woman saw a figure in the middle of the road about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as she was driving in Carteret County, so she slowed down. That's when two men in hoodies grabbed the handles of her car doors, The Associated Press reported.

The woman quickly drove away and called authorities, who found a dummy dressed in a red shirt at the scene, deputies said. That dummy has been destroyed, the AP reported.

Authorities are still looking for the perpetrators.

