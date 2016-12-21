Woman allowed to keep 6-foot gator Rambo as pet

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By WFTV.com
LAKELAND, Fla. —
A Lakeland woman will be spending the holidays with her beloved pet after state officials ruled that she could keep her almost 6-foot alligator.
Mary Thorn said she rescued Rambo the gator more than a decade ago, and that they used to perform together.
"As you see, he's like a little baby. This is his favorite spot. I'm his favorite mommy," Thorn said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously said alligators Rambo’s size have to live on at least 2.5 acres of land.
"He does not like outside noises. If he hears crickets at night, he freaks and stuff like that, so he lives in my house," Thorn said.
FWC said Thorn can keep Rambo, but there are conditions.
Thorn can no longer take Rambo to schools or preform in public with the reptile.
You can watch more video of Thorn and Rambo below:
