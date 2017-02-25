Witches cast mass binding spell against Trump

By Bob D'Angelo

Before taking office as president, Donald Trump called the controversy over Russian hacking during the 2016 election “a witch hunt.”

For some people who are disgruntled with Trump after one month in office, the witching hour has arrived.

A document making its rounds among the witch community is asking people who practice the craft to perform a monthly binding ritual until the president is removed from office, the Huffington Post reported.

In order to work, the mass spell must be performed at midnight EST on every waning crescent moon.

The first waning crescent happened Friday and will be followed by similar spell cast events on March 26, April 24 and May 23 and beyond, the Huffington Post reported.

Michael M. Hughes, who writes about the paranormal, posted the spell at ExtraNewsFeed last week. He explained that a binding spell is different than a curse or hex.

“It’s a restraint, not harm,” Hughes told The Huffington Post. “I see it as self-defense.”

The spell instructions have gone viral, and there is a group on Facebook dedicated to answering all the questions people may have.

To perform the spell, the following must be accumulated, the Huffington Post reported: an unflattering photo of Trump; a Tower tarot card; a tiny stub of an orange candle or orange carrot; a pin or a small nail to inscribe the candle; a white candle to represent the element of fire; a small bowl of water; a small bowl of salt, to represent elemental Earth; any kind of feather, representing the element of air; matches or a lighter; and an ashtray or a dish of sand.

Practitioners are supposed to prepare for the spell by writing “Donald J. Trump” on the orange candle stub with a pin or nail. They then arrange the other items in a circle and lean the Tower card against something so that it’s standing up.

Hughes suggests reading the 23rd Psalm aloud before beginning the spell by lighting a white candle.

Next, practitioners are supposed to burn the photo with the orange candle, chanting “So mote it be.” But Hughes said a simple “You’re fired!” also will work. The spell is completed by burying the candle stub or carrot, or discarding it in running water.

When the ceremony is over, Hughes said it’s crucial to ground yourself by laughing loud and hearty, since “Trump hates people laughing at him.”