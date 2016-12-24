Follow us on

Posted: 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Employee creates log cabin winter wonderland out of office cubicle

log cabin cubicle
video posted to Facebook shows Melissa O'Neill's work space at Toll Brothers decorated with boughs of holly, stockings, two Christmas trees and a sled outside.

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HORSHAM, Pa. —

Using a little creativity and a lot of paper towel rolls, one office employee transformed her cubicle into a log cabin out of a winter wonderland.

video posted to Facebook shows Melissa O’Neill’s work space at Toll Brothers decorated with boughs of holly, stockings, two Christmas trees and a sled outside.

 
 

