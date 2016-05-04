Winning Powerball ticket for $435M jackpot sold in Indiana

In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Did you buy your Powerball ticket in Indiana? If so, check those numbers: You might have won the $435 million jackpot.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61, with 2 as the Powerball.

Powerball's website early Thursday said the winning ticket was sold in Indiana. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched five numbers with Power Play to win $2 million, while tickets sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $40 million.