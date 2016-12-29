Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:53 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Winning $70K lottery ticket bought in Florida in danger of expiring

Lottery ticket
Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Palm Beach Post

JUPITER, Fla. —

A winning $70,000-plus lottery ticket bought in Jupiter is in danger of going unclaimed, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased on July 14 at the Publix Super Market in the Shoppes of Jonathan’s Landing at Alternate State Road A1A and Indiantown Road. The winning numbers were 14-20-27-28-30 and they were picked as a Quick Pick, meaning the lottery’s computers chose the number combination for the player. The prize is $70,369.79.

>> Read more trending stories 

The ticket will expire on Jan. 10 at midnight.

In 2015, a $15 million Florida Lotto ticket, which was purchased April 22, went unclaimed after 180 days, according to the lottery. Eighty percent of the prize was transferred to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, and the remainder to a pool to launch future games and promotions.

 
 

Trending News

 
 