Updated: 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 | Posted: 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Zuri Davis
After many retailers made headlines for their decisions to cut sales of Ivanka Trump's products, another incident relating to the fashion industry recently affected the other first daughter, Tiffany Trump.
Rumors spread on Monday that attendees were asking to move their seats around to avoid sitting next to her at New York Fashion Week on account of who her father was. A picture was posted showing some of the empty seats around her.
Alyssa Vingan Klein, editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, tweeted about the chaos at the Philipp Plein show that ensued as a result of seating conflicts.
"No editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump," she wrote.
According to People, Nikki Ogunnaike, senior fashion editor at Elle magazine, tweeted saying that she and other editors decided to relocate so they wouldn't have to sit near Trump.
February 14, 2017
Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl— Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017
Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump.
Whoopi Goldberg, of ABC’s “The View,” who is an avid critic of all things President Donald Trump, had a message for the First Daughter.
“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you. Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion,” Goldberg said. “I just thought it was mean. I don’t want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you because I’ve been there, where people say, 'Oh, we’re not going to sit next to you.’ I’ll find you and sit next to you.”
Recently, the oldest first daughter, Ivanka Trump, has seen her clothes and jewelry boycotted and dropped at various stores across the country.
The daytime co-host said that choosing to boycott merchandise was different, as consumers choose whether or not they want to support someone financially. Goldberg said there is a difference between that and looking at fashion.
Tiffany Trump responded to Goldberg on Twitter, saying that she would love to sit next to her.
February 15, 2017
Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊— Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017
Thank you
