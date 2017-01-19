Updated: 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
Who won big at the 2017 People's Choice Awards? See the winners list
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Big names from television, movies and music took the spotlight Wednesday at the 2017 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. >> PHOTOS: People's Choice Awards red carpet >> PHOTOS: People's Choice Awards show >> Read more trending stories
Check out the
full list of winners below: Movies Favorite movie: "Finding Dory" Favorite movie actor: Ryan Reynolds Favorite movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence Favorite action movie: "Deadpool" Favorite action movie actor: Robert Downey Jr. Favorite action movie actress: Margot Robbie Favorite animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres, "Finding Dory" Favorite comedic movie: "Bad Moms" Favorite comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart Favorite comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy Favorite dramatic movie: "Me Before You" Favorite dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks Favorite dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively Favorite family movie: "Finding Dory" Favorite thriller movie: "The Girl on the Train" Favorite movie icon: Johnny Depp Favorite year-end blockbuster: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Television Favorite TV show: "Outlander" Favorite network TV comedy: "The Big Bang Theory" Favorite comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons Favorite comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara Favorite network TV drama: "Grey's Anatomy" Favorite dramatic TV actor: Justin Chambers Favorite dramatic TV actress: Priyanka Chopra Favorite cable TV comedy: "Baby Daddy" Favorite cable TV drama: "Bates Motel" Favorite cable TV actor: Freddie Highmore Favorite cable TV actress: Vera Farmiga Favorite TV crime drama: "Criminal Minds" Favorite TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon Favorite TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez Favorite premium drama series: "Orange Is the New Black" Favorite premium comedy series: "Fuller House" Favorite premium series actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Favorite premium series actress: Sarah Jessica Parker Favorite network sci-fi/fantasy TV show: "Supernatural" Favorite cable sci-fi/fantasy TV show: "The Walking Dead" Favorite premium sci-fi/fantasy series: "Outlander" Favorite sci-fi/fantasy TV actor: Sam Heughan Favorite sci-fi fantasy TV actress: Caitriona Balfe Favorite competition TV show: "The Voice" Favorite daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres Favorite daytime TV hosting team: "Good Morning America" Favorite late-night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon Favorite animated TV show: "The Simpsons" Favorite actor in a new TV series: Matt LeBlanc Favorite actress in a new TV series: Kristen Bell Favorite new TV comedy: "Man With a Plan" Favorite new TV drama: "This Is Us" Music Favorite male artist: Justin Timberlake Favorite female artist: Britney Spears Favorite group: Fifth Harmony Favorite breakout artist: Niall Horan Favorite male country artist: Blake Shelton Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood Favorite country group: Little Big Town Favorite pop artist: Britney Spears Favorite hip-hop artist: G-Eazy Favorite R&B artist: Rihanna Favorite album: "If I'm Honest," Blake Shelton Favorite song: "Can't Stop the Feeling," Justin Timberlake Digital Favorite social media celebrity: Britney Spears Favorite social media star: Cameron Dallas Favorite YouTube star: Lilly Singh Favorite comedic collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' "Mall Mischief" Favorite digital obsession: Mannequin Challenge
