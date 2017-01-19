Follow us on

Updated: 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Who won big at the 2017 People's Choice Awards? See the winners list

Jan. 18, 2017
Vince Bucci
The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for favorite network TV comedy at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Big names from television, movies and music took the spotlight Wednesday at the 2017 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

>> PHOTOS: People's Choice Awards red carpet

>> PHOTOS: People's Choice Awards show

>> Read more trending stories

Check out the full list of winners below:

Movies

  • Favorite movie: "Finding Dory"
  • Favorite movie actor: Ryan Reynolds
  • Favorite movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence
  • Favorite action movie: "Deadpool"
  • Favorite action movie actor: Robert Downey Jr.
  • Favorite action movie actress: Margot Robbie
  • Favorite animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres, "Finding Dory"
  • Favorite comedic movie: "Bad Moms"
  • Favorite comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart
  • Favorite comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy
  • Favorite dramatic movie: "Me Before You"
  • Favorite dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks
  • Favorite dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively
  • Favorite family movie: "Finding Dory"
  • Favorite thriller movie: "The Girl on the Train"
  • Favorite movie icon: Johnny Depp
  • Favorite year-end blockbuster: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Television

  • Favorite TV show: "Outlander"
  • Favorite network TV comedy: "The Big Bang Theory"
  • Favorite comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons
  • Favorite comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara
  • Favorite network TV drama: "Grey's Anatomy"
  • Favorite dramatic TV actor: Justin Chambers
  • Favorite dramatic TV actress: Priyanka Chopra
  • Favorite cable TV comedy: "Baby Daddy"
  • Favorite cable TV drama: "Bates Motel"
  • Favorite cable TV actor: Freddie Highmore
  • Favorite cable TV actress: Vera Farmiga
  • Favorite TV crime drama: "Criminal Minds"
  • Favorite TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon
  • Favorite TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez
  • Favorite premium drama series: "Orange Is the New Black"
  • Favorite premium comedy series: "Fuller House"
  • Favorite premium series actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
  • Favorite premium series actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Favorite network sci-fi/fantasy TV show: "Supernatural"
  • Favorite cable sci-fi/fantasy TV show: "The Walking Dead"
  • Favorite premium sci-fi/fantasy series: "Outlander"
  • Favorite sci-fi/fantasy TV actor: Sam Heughan
  • Favorite sci-fi fantasy TV actress: Caitriona Balfe
  • Favorite competition TV show: "The Voice"
  • Favorite daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres
  • Favorite daytime TV hosting team: "Good Morning America"
  • Favorite late-night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon
  • Favorite animated TV show: "The Simpsons"
  • Favorite actor in a new TV series: Matt LeBlanc
  • Favorite actress in a new TV series: Kristen Bell
  • Favorite new TV comedy: "Man With a Plan"
  • Favorite new TV drama: "This Is Us"

Music

  • Favorite male artist: Justin Timberlake
  • Favorite female artist: Britney Spears
  • Favorite group: Fifth Harmony
  • Favorite breakout artist: Niall Horan
  • Favorite male country artist: Blake Shelton
  • Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
  • Favorite country group: Little Big Town
  • Favorite pop artist: Britney Spears
  • Favorite hip-hop artist: G-Eazy
  • Favorite R&B artist: Rihanna
  • Favorite album: "If I'm Honest," Blake Shelton
  • Favorite song: "Can't Stop the Feeling," Justin Timberlake

Digital

  • Favorite social media celebrity: Britney Spears
  • Favorite social media star: Cameron Dallas
  • Favorite YouTube star: Lilly Singh
  • Favorite comedic collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' "Mall Mischief"
  • Favorite digital obsession: Mannequin Challenge

 
 

