Who is 'Gary from Chicago'? Surprise Oscars guest sparks memes

Updated: 3:12 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Move over, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone: A new Oscars darling is in the limelight.
"Gary from Chicago" – whose full name is Gary Cole – became a social media sensation after he and other members of a Hollywood tour group were the targets of a prank by Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel. The unsuspecting tourists thought they were going to visit a museum but instead were led into the Dolby Theatre during the awards show's live broadcast. There, they were introduced to the A-list celebrities in the front row, including Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington.
But Cole, wearing a baseball cap and carrying a large bag, quickly emerged as the real star of the show, kissing actresses' hands and recording everything on his cellphone.
"I feel like you're ignoring the white celebrities," Kimmel joked at one point.
"I am, though," Cole replied, laughing.
Kimmel then spoke to a woman, who introduced herself as Cole's fiancee, Vicky.
"Who's your favorite actor?" Kimmel asked her.
"That man right there," she said, pointing at Washington.
"Denzel, will you be the best man at their wedding?" Kimmel asked.
Washington then got up and stood between the stunned couple as Vicky held a cellphone on a selfie stick.
"I now pronounce you husband and wife," Washington said. "Kiss the bride."
As the pair kissed, Kimmel quipped, "He's Denzel so it's legal."
">February 27, 2017
#GaryFromChicago was #Winning at the #Oscars— Charles Jenkins (@CharlesJenkins7)
pic.twitter.com/39L9qPohF7#GaryFromChicago was #Winning at the #Oscars
😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/39L9qPohF7— Charles Jenkins (@CharlesJenkins7) February 27, 2017
It didn't take long for the internet to fall in love with Cole and his fiancee.
