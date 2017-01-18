Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
White House chief official photographer Pete Souza has shared many photographed moments of the Obamas.
Over the years, he's repeatedly been asked to name his favorite photo. So, as he gets ready to leave the White House, he decided to share that favorite moment.
It came in 2010, when Washington, D.C., was covered in snow, and Souza was forced to sleep in his office at the White House because he knew he probably couldn't drive there in the morning.
"People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can't do it," Souza wrote on Instagram. "So let me tell you about my favorite day. It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn't drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did."
He followed up his original photo with two more of the same special moment in time, each showing President Obama playing in the snow with his daughters, Malia and Sasha. The first was captioned, "Snow angels. 2010."
A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on
The next was captioned, "Snowstorm 2010. The President with Sasha and Malia."
Snowstorm 2010. The President with Sasha and Malia.
A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on
