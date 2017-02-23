Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:09 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 2:09 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Rare.us
WASHINGTON —
A new letter from the White House to the Office of Government Ethics appears to suggest that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway will not receive any disciplinary action for promoting Ivanka Trump's products during a live interview.
>> Ethics office: Kellyanne Conway violated rules with Ivanka Trump plug
“Upon completion of our inquiry, we concluded that Ms. Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again,” reads the letter signed by Stefan C. Passantino, a White House deputy counsel for compliance and ethics. “It is noted that Ms. Conway made the statement in question in a light, off-hand manner while attempting to stand up for a person she believed had been unfairly treated and did so without nefarious motive or intent to benefit personally.”
>> Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy
Conway was being interviewed on Fox News last month when she was asked about recent decisions by several retailers to stop carrying the first daughter’s fashion line, to which she replied, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”
“It’s a wonderful line,” she continued. “I own some of it. ... I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”
>> Photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch sparks Twitter debate
The incident drew major criticism, with many believing Conway violated federal rules prohibiting endorsements by government employees. The Office of Government Ethics seemed to initially agree, stating in a previous letter that there was “strong reason to believe” Conway violated ethics standards and should be disciplined.
Both the White House and the Office of Government Ethics have yet to comment on the new letter.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}