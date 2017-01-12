White House fence jumper receives no jail time

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The man who jumped over the White House fence on Thanksgiving 2015 will not serve time behind bars.

Joseph Caputo, who traveled to Washington, D.C. from Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty last year to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, WRC reported.

He was sentenced Thursday morning to 3 years probation, WJLA reported.

Prosecutors were expected to not ask for jail time, but rather will suggest three years probation and a ban from the nation's capital.

Caputo jumped over the fence that surrounds the White House on Nov. 26, 2015. He was carrying a binder with what he called was a re-written Constitution and was wearing an American flag, WRC reported.

He also shouted "I love my country."

Caputo complied when Secret Service officers told him to get on the ground.

His attorneys had said that the event was to call attention to rights the Constitution lacks and that his actions were protected by the First Amendment. A judge disagreed.

Caputo is barred from visiting Washington and any area or person who is under Secret Service protectoin. He will have to also be interviewed by the Secret Service and could possibly undergo a psychiatric evaluation if a Secret Service psychologist requests one, WJLA reported.