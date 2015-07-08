Which Sears, Kmart stores will be closing? Here's a list

Follow us on

    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    On the heels of a report of the upcoming closings of 68 Macy’s department stores, Sears Holding, parent company of both Sears and Kmart department stores, has announced the company will be closing 150 stores this spring.

    The closings include 108 Kmart and 42 Sears locations in 40 states.

    Most of the stores will be closed by the end of March.

    Here is a list by state of the Kmart and Sears stores set to close:

    Alabama
    Kmart 300 Highway 78 E, Jasper AL
    Kmart 2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City AL
    Sears* 301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence AL

    Arkansas
    Sears 1901 S Caraway Road Jonesboro AR

    California  
    Kmart 3600 Wilson Road, Bakersfield CA
    Kmart  25 West Polk Street, Coalinga CA
    Kmart 333 Sierra Street,  Kingsburg CA
    Kmart 3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside CA

    Colorado 
    Kmart: 363 S Broadway, Denver CO
    Kmart: 2809 North Ave, Grand Junction CO

    Connecticut
    Kmart 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell CT 
    Sears 90 Elm St; Enfield Sq, Enfield CT

    Florida
    Kmart 501 N Beneva Road, Sarasota FL
    Kmart 1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River FL
    Kmart 15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers FL
    Kmart 2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce FL
    Kmart 1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville FL
    Kmart 2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee FL
    Kmart 19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte FL
    Kmart 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL
    Kmart 111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka FL
    Sears* 301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales FL

    Georgia
    Kmart: 3200 Macon Road, Columbus GA
    Kmart: 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA
    Kmart: 1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA
    Kmart 33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA
    Sears* Albany Mall Albany GA
    Sears 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA

    Hawaii
    Kmart 4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolullu HI

    Illinois
    Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL
    Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL

    Indiana
    Kmart 750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton IN
    Kmart 1460 West State Road 2 La Porte IN
    Sears 1235 S Reed Road Kokomo IN

    Iowa
    Kmart: 2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque IA
    Kmart: 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City IA
    Kmart: 3810 University Avenue, Waterloo IA

    Kansas
    Kmart 4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS
    Kmart 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS
    Sears 2259 S 9th St Salina KS

    Kentucky
    Kmart 191 Outer Loop Road Louisville KY
    Kmart 2945 Scottsville Road     Bowling Green KY
    Kmart 14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY
    Kmart 1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY
    Kmart 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY
    Kmart 1710 West Highway 192 London KY
    Kmart 2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY
    Sears* 5101 Hinkleville Road Paducah KY

    Louisiana
    Kmart 115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA
    Kmart 1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA
    Sears* 9001 Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA
    Sears* 197 Westbank Expressway Gretna LA

    Maine
    Kmart 688 Hogan Road Bangor ME
    Sears* 10 Whitten Road Augusta ME

    Maryland
    Kmart 222 N Point Blvd Baltimore MD

    Massachusetts
    Kmart 9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA
    Kmart 1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA
    Sears* 262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA

    Michigan 
    Kmart 29600 Ford Road Garden City MI
    Kmart 3555 O'Neill Drive Jackson MI
    Kmart 1396 South Main Street Adrian MI
    Kmart 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing MI
    Kmart 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI
    Kmart 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth MI
    Kmart 17580 Frazho Road Roseville MI
    Kmart 3541 Highland Road Waterford MI
    Kmart 165 Wayne Road Westland MI
    Kmart 6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI
    Sears* 3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI

    Minnesota
    Kmart 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN
    Sears* 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN
    Sears* 1850 Adams St Mankato MN

    Missouri
    Kmart 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO
    Kmart 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO
    Kmart 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO
    Kmart 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO
    Kmart 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO
    Sears* 3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO
    Sears 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO

    Nevada 
    Kmart 10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV

    New Jersey
    Kmart 1468 Clementon Road Clementon NJ
    Kmart 645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ
    Kmart 800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ
    Kmart Rte 9 & Rte 47 Rio Grande NJ

    New Mexico
    Sears 1000 S Main St Roswell NM

    New York
    Kmart 4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY
    Sears* 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY
    Sears* 2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY
    Sears* 1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY
    Sears 9605 Queens Blvd     Rego Park NY

    North Carolina
    Kmart 545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC
    Kmart 1931 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC
    Kmart 201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC
    Kmart 102 New Market Madison NC
    Kmart 815 S College Road Wilmington NC

    North Dakota
    Sears* 3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND

    Ohio
    Kmart 1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH
    Kmart 185 Upper River Road Gallipolis OH
    Kmart 1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH
    Kmart 225 West Avenue New Boston OH
    Kmart 1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH
    Kmart I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville OH
    Kmart 3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH
    Sears* 2000 Brittain Road Akron OH
    Sears* 1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH
    Sears* 1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH
    Sears* Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH

    Oklahoma
    Kmart 4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK
    Sears 428 SW C Ave Lawton OK
    Sears 1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK

    Pennsylvania
    Kmart 5820 Shaffer Road Dubois PA
    Kmart 1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA
    Kmart 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA
    Kmart 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA (set to close mid-February)
    Kmart 120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA
    Kmart 100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant PA
    Sears* 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA
    Sears* 1500 Mall Run Road Uniontown PA
    Sears* 3595 Capital City Mall     Camp Hill PA (set to close mid-February) 
    Sears 3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA

    Rhode Island
    Sears* 1500 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket RI

    South Carolina
    Kmart 3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC
    Kmart 254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC
    Kmart 8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston     SC
    Sears* 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC (set to close mid-February)

    South Dakota
    Kmart 3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD

    Tennessee
    Kmart 305 W Economy Road Morristown TN
    Sears* 2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN

    Texas
    Kmart 1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX
    Kmart 9484 Dyer St El Paso TX
    Kmart 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen TX
    Kmart 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX
    Sears* 4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX

    Utah
    Kmart 1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT
    Kmart 2010 N Main St Layton UT

    Virginia
    Kmart 1419 Hershberger Road N W Roanoke VA
    Kmart 3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA
    Kmart 6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA
    Kmart 1355 West Main Street Salem VA
    Sears* 500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA

    Washington
    Kmart 5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA
    Sears* 18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA

    West Virginia
    Kmart 731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV
    Kmart 1050 Division Street Parkersburg WV
    Kmart 250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV
    Sears 225 Meadowbrook Road Bridgeport WV
    Sears* Towne Center Mall Charleston WV

    Wisconsin
    Kmart 1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI
    Kmart 2211 S Green Bay Road Racine WI

    Wyoming
    Kmart 1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY

    * The Sears Auto Center will be closing at this location

     
     

