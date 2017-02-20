Which Outback, Bonefish, Carrabba’s restaurants are closing?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Last month, Bloomin Brands, the company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Flemings Steakhouse restaurants, announced it would be closing 40 “underperforming” restaurants around the country.
The 40 restaurants are set to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, according to reports. The company has not yet released a list of the restaurants slated for closing.
Here is a partial list of the restaurants that have closed, or those set to close. The list was compiled from stories posted by various media outlets.
Alabama
Carrabba's in Montgomery
Arizona
Outback Steakhouse in Chandler
California
Fleming’s in Beverly Hills
Connecticut
Bonefish Grill in Newington
Bonefish Grill in South Windsor
Carrabba's in Manchester
Florida
Carrabba’s in Jacksonville
Carrabba’s in South Miami
Illinois
Carrabba's in Naperville
Massachusetts
Bonefish Grill in Westwood
Carrabba's in Tyngsboro
Outback Steakhouse in Framingham
Outback Steakhouse in Westborough
Michigan
Carrabba’s in Kentwood
Carrabba's in Grand Rapids
Outback Steakhouse in Rochester Hills
Minnesota
Bonefish Grill in St. Louis Park
Missouri
Outback Steakhouse in Hazelwood
New Jersey
Bonefish Grill in Middletown
Carrabba's in Egg Harbor Township
Carrabba's in Evesham
Carrabba's in Middletown
Outback Steakhouse in Lawrenceville
New York
Bonefish Grill in Colonie
North Carolina
Carrabba's in Charlotte
Outback Steakhouse in Morehead City
South Carolina
Carrabba's in Columbia
Outback Steakhouse in Hilton Head
Texas
Outback Steakhouse in Houston (2 locations)
Bonefish Grill in Webster
Bonefish Grill in Katy
