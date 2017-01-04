Which Macy's stores are closing?

File- This Sept. 17, 2016, file photo shows a Macy's sign being illuminated on a store marquis, in New York. Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Macy's announced Wednesday that they will be closing 68 stores and laying-off some 4,000 employees nationwide.

Here's a list of the stores set to close in the next few months.