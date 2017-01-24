By HotTopics.tv

Chris Salvator, 31, met Norma Cook, 89, when he moved in across the hall from her five years ago. Now, the two are inseparable roommates and love spending time together.

“My life has changed forever because of Norma and what happened,” Salvator said in a post that appeared on Medium.

Salvator and Cook lived across the hall from each other for years in their West Hollywood, California apartment complex. They regularly spent time together, and when doctors told Cook she could not love live by herself anymore, Salvatore immediately stepped in to help.

At first, he set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for 24-hour home care. When that proved to be too expensive, Salvator invited Cook to live with him.

“She couldn’t be happier that I asked,” he told the "Today Show." “I was over there visiting most days anyway.”

The two have been roommates ever since, along with Norma’s cat, Hermes.

Salvatore shares photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube of him and Cook enjoying their time together as roommates.

“Moving her in… it feels as though it was meant to be all along,” Salvatore said. “It’s really fulfilling to be there for her.”