FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, a shopper carries a bag with merchandise as she shops at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Miami. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, the Commerce Department issues its November report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you did not get enough shopping in the run-up to Christmas or Hanukkah, fear not, Monday is coming.

Major retailers and smaller shops alike are opening early on Dec. 26, offering customer support in exchanging gifts, and offering plenty of deals for those who received cash or gift cards for the holiday.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation:

Women are more likely to have wanted gift cards as presents – 69 percent vs. 53 percent.

Department store gift cards are the second most gifted cards for the holidays. Restaurant cards top the list.

More than two-thirds plan to shop after-Christmas sales, either online or in stores, up slightly from last year.

Millennials are the most likely to do so, with approximately eight in 10 planning on it.

Here are the Dec. 26 operating hours (and website links) for larger retailers:

Academy Sports: 8:30 a.m.- regular closing times for individual stores

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Best Buy: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Dillard’s: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

JC Penney: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kohl's: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Navy: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Pier 1 Imports – 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Ross – Stores open at 8 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Toys R Us: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. opening with regular store hours after that