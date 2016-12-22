Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | Posted: 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
If you did not get enough shopping in the run-up to Christmas or Hanukkah, fear not, Monday is coming.
Major retailers and smaller shops alike are opening early on Dec. 26, offering customer support in exchanging gifts, and offering plenty of deals for those who received cash or gift cards for the holiday.
According to a survey by the National Retail Federation:
Here are the Dec. 26 operating hours (and website links) for larger retailers:
Academy Sports: 8:30 a.m.- regular closing times for individual stores
Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Best Buy: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Dillard’s: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
JC Penney: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Kohl's: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Macy’s: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Old Navy: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Pier 1 Imports – 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Ross – Stores open at 8 a.m.
Target: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Toys R Us: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Walmart: 6 a.m. opening with regular store hours after that
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}