Updated: 12:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 12:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

What time does Alabama play; what time does Ohio State play?

A coach's son: Jalen Hurts, others benefit from family ties
Alabama head coach Nick Saban answers a question during media day for Saturday's Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington in Atlanta, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The two semifinal College Football Championship games are set for Saturday with No. 1 Alabama (13-0; No. 1 CFP) facing No. 4 Washington (12-1; No. 4 CFP) in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Ohio State (11-1; No. 3 CFP) takes on No. 3 Clemson (12-1; No. 2 CFP) in the Fiesta Bowl. 

The winners of the respective  games will play each other  for the championship in Tampa on Jan. 9.

The Peach Bowl (Alabama and  Washington) begins at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The game is being broadcast by ESPN. The Fiesta Bowl (Ohio State and Clemson) starts at 7 p.m. (ET) from the University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. ESPN is also broadcasting that game.

You can watch a live stream of both games at WatchESPN / WatchESPN apps.

 
 

