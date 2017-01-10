Updated: 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
What time do the Tillerson, Sessions, Chao hearings begin?
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here is the schedule of Senate confirmation hearings for Wednesday
Rex Tillerson, secretary of state When: Jan. 11 at 9:15 am
How to watch online: Tillerson’s hearing will be streamed on
C-SPAN 3 and the Foreign Relations Committee’s webpage. Jeff Sessions, attorney general When: Jan. 11 at 9:30 am
How to watch online: The hearing will be live-streamed on
C-SPAN and on the Judiciary Committee’s website Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation When: Jan. 11 at 10:15 am
How to Watch: Chao’s hearing will be live-streamed on the
Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee’s webpage.
