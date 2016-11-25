Shoppers shop in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Miami. Stores open their doors Friday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There’s always one.

You know, the one who waits until the last minute to finish (or in some cases, start) Christmas shopping. The National Retail Federation reports that in a recent survey, 12 percent said they wouldn’t buy their last gift until Dec. 23, and nearly half of consumers plan to shop the week after Christmas.

For those souls, and you know who you are, here’s a guide to what time stores open and close on Christmas Eve.

Good luck!

Academy – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store

The Apple Store – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store

Barnes & Noble – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (some stores do not open until 8 a.m.) Find a store

Bass Pro Shop – 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store

Bed, Bath and Beyond - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Best Buy - 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store

Big Lots - 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Find a store

BJ’s Wholesale Club - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

BrandsMart USA - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Burlington Coat Factory - 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Find a store

Costco - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Find a store

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store

HH Gregg – 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Find a store

Home Depot – 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Find a store

Home Goods – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store

Hobby Lobby – 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Find a store

J.C. Penney - 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store

Kmart - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Find a store

Kohl’s - 12 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Lowes – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store

Macy’s – Open 24 hours on Friday then through Saturday at 6 p.m. Find a store

Marshalls - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Meijer's - 12 a.m. - 7 p.m. Find a store

Nordstrom - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. Find a store

Office Depot – 6 p.m. Find a store

OfficeMax – 6 p.m. Find a store

Old Navy - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Target- 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find a store

T.J. Maxx -- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store

Toys R US - 12 a.m. - 9 p.m. Find a store

Sam's Club - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store

Sears - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store

Walmart - All Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. Find a store