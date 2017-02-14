What is Donald Trump tweeting about the Russia story?

By Debbie Lord

U.S. intelligence agencies and Democrats in Congress have announced plans to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, and any connection the Trump campaign could have had to that involvement.

Two days after President Donald Trump fired Gen. Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, for providing inaccurate information about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador in December, he is striking out at media outlets that have reported that Trump campaign operatives carried-on repeated phone conversations with authorities in Russia.

There has been no connection made between any Trump campaign members and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, or any other election tampering.

Here is what President Trump tweeted about the story Wednesday morning.

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - "The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is" Very serious situation for USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017