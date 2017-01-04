What do you see? Some claim 'demon' caught in photo

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PHOENIX —
Is it a trick of the light, an oddly shaped tree or an otherworldly being caught in a photo?
That's the question that's surrounding a photo posted Sunday on Facebook that some say is an image of a demon towering over what is believed to be a Phoenix neighborhood, WFLD reported.
The photo has nearly 80,000 shares just days after posting.
The image shows a large shape, with what could be taken as wings towering over homes, WFLD reported.
What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? AnybodyPosted by Richard Christianson on Sunday, January 1, 2017
Some of the nearly 10,000 comments say it's a demon, while others think angel. But some posters are going with less-than-supernatural idea that it's only a palm tree, or a feature of someone's Photoshopping abilities.
