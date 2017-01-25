Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump ordered cuts in federal grants Wednesday for cities that protect offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants.
The “sanctuary cities” could lose millions of federal grant dollars once the order takes effect. There are more than 140 sanctuary jurisdictions – states, counties and cities – where the local governments have, either by law or by practice, enacted a policy of protecting undocumented aliens by refusing to prosecute them for violating federal immigration laws.
While Trump signed the executive order on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, the administration may face legal challenges, given that some federal courts have found that cities or counties cannot hold immigrants beyond their jail terms or deny them bond based only on a request from immigration authorities.
From the Center for Immigration Studies, here is a list of sanctuary state, counties and cities.
States
California, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado
Cities and counties
Arizona
South Tucson
California
Alameda County
Berkley
Contra Costa County
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles
Monterey County
Napa County
Orange County
Riverside County
Sacramento County
San Bernardino County
San Diego County
San Francisco County
San Mateo County
Santa Ana (New)
Santa Clara County
Santa Cruz County
Sonoma County
Colorado (in addition to all counties)
Arapahoe County
Aurora Detention Center
Boulder County
Denver
Denver County
Fort Collins
Garfield County
Glenwood Springs
Grand County
Jefferson County
Larimer County
Mesa County
Pitkin County
Pueblo County
Routt County
San Miguel County
Connecticut (in addition to state LEAs)
Bridgeport
East Haven
Fairfield County
Hamden
Hartford County
Hartford
Manchester
Meriden
New Haven
New Haven County
New London County
Stamford
Stratford
Tolland County
Florida
Broward County
Hernando County
Hillsborough County
Miami-Dade County
Palm Beach County
Pasco County
Pinellas County
Georgia
Clayton County
Illinois
Champaign County
Chicago
Cook County
Des Plaines
Hanover Park
Hoffman Estates
Palatine
Iowa
Allamakee County
Benton County
Cass County
Clinton County
Delaware County
Dubuque County
Franklin County
Freemont County
Greene County
Ida County
Iowa County
Jefferson County
Johnson County
Linn County
Marion County
Monona County
Montgomery County
Polk County
Pottawattamie County
Sioux County
Story County
Wapello County
Winneshiek County
Kansas
Butler County
Finney County
Harvey County
Johnson County
Sedgwick County
Shawnee County
Kentucky
Campbell County
Franklin County
Scott County
Woodford County
Louisiana
New Orleans
Orleans Parish
Maine
Portland
Maryland
Baltimore City
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
Massachusetts
Amherst
Boston
Cambridge
Hampden County
Holyoke
Lawrence
North Hampton
Somerville
Springfield
Minnesota
Bloomington
Brooklyn Park
Hennepin County
Ramsey County
Nebraska
Douglas County
Hall County
Lancaster County
Sarpy County
Nevada
Clark County
Washoe County
New Jersey
Linden
Middlesex County
Newark
Ocean County
Plainfield
Union County
New Mexico (in addition to all counties)
Bernalillo County
Dona Ana County
Luna County
Otero County
Rio Arriba County
San Miguel County
Santa Fe County
Taos County
New York
Franklin County
Nassau County
New York City
Onondaga County
Rensselaer County
Saratoga County
St. Lawrence County
Wayne County
North Dakota
North Dakota State Penitentiary
South West Multiple County Corrections Center
Oregon
Baker County
Clackamas County
Clatsop, Oregon
Coos County
Crook County
Curry County
Deschutes County
Douglas County
Gilliam County
Grant County
Hood River County
Jackson County
Jefferson County
Josephine County
Lincoln County
Linn County
Malheur County
Marion County
Multnomah County
Oregon State Correctional Institution
Polk County
Sherman County
Springfield Police Department
Tillamook County
Umatilla County
Union County
Wallowa County
Wasco County
Washington County
Wheeler County
Yamhill County
Pennsylvania
Abington
Bedford County (New)
Bradford County (New)
Bucks County (New)
Butler County (New)
Chester County
Clarion County (New)
Delaware County
Erie County (New)
Lebanon County (New)
Lehigh County
Lycoming County (New)
Montgomery County
Montour County (New)
Perry County (New)
Philadelphia
Philadelphia County
Pike County (New)
Westmoreland County (New)
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Department of Corrections
Texas
Dallas County
Travis County
Vermont
Winooski (New)
Montpelier (New)
Virginia
Arlington
Chesterfield County
Washington
Benton County
Chelan County
Clallam County
Clark County
Cowlitz County
Fife City
Franklin County
Jefferson County
Issaquah
Kent
King County
Kitsap County
Lynnwood City
Marysville
Pierce County
Puyallup
Skagit County
Snohomish County
South Correctional Entity Jail, King County
Spokane County
Sunnyside
Thurston County
Walla Walla County
Washington State Corrections
Whatcom County
Yakima County
Washington, DC
Wisconsin
Milwaukee County
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
