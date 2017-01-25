Moina Shaiq holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities." (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump ordered cuts in federal grants Wednesday for cities that protect offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants.

The “sanctuary cities” could lose millions of federal grant dollars once the order takes effect. There are more than 140 sanctuary jurisdictions – states, counties and cities – where the local governments have, either by law or by practice, enacted a policy of protecting undocumented aliens by refusing to prosecute them for violating federal immigration laws.

While Trump signed the executive order on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, the administration may face legal challenges, given that some federal courts have found that cities or counties cannot hold immigrants beyond their jail terms or deny them bond based only on a request from immigration authorities.

From the Center for Immigration Studies, here is a list of sanctuary state, counties and cities.

States

California, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado

Cities and counties

Arizona

South Tucson

California

Alameda County

Berkley

Contra Costa County

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Santa Ana (New)

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Sonoma County

Colorado (in addition to all counties)

Arapahoe County

Aurora Detention Center

Boulder County

Denver

Denver County

Fort Collins

Garfield County

Glenwood Springs

Grand County

Jefferson County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Pitkin County

Pueblo County

Routt County

San Miguel County

Connecticut (in addition to state LEAs)

Bridgeport

East Haven

Fairfield County

Hamden

Hartford County

Hartford

Manchester

Meriden

New Haven

New Haven County

New London County

Stamford

Stratford

Tolland County

Florida

Broward County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Miami-Dade County

Palm Beach County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Georgia

Clayton County

Illinois

Champaign County

Chicago

Cook County

Des Plaines

Hanover Park

Hoffman Estates

Palatine

Iowa

Allamakee County

Benton County

Cass County

Clinton County

Delaware County

Dubuque County

Franklin County

Freemont County

Greene County

Ida County

Iowa County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Linn County

Marion County

Monona County

Montgomery County

Polk County

Pottawattamie County

Sioux County

Story County

Wapello County

Winneshiek County

Kansas

Butler County

Finney County

Harvey County

Johnson County

Sedgwick County

Shawnee County

Kentucky

Campbell County

Franklin County

Scott County

Woodford County

Louisiana

New Orleans

Orleans Parish

Maine

Portland

Maryland

Baltimore City

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Massachusetts

Amherst

Boston

Cambridge

Hampden County

Holyoke

Lawrence

North Hampton

Somerville

Springfield

Minnesota

Bloomington

Brooklyn Park

Hennepin County

Ramsey County

Nebraska

Douglas County

Hall County

Lancaster County

Sarpy County

Nevada

Clark County

Washoe County

New Jersey

Linden

Middlesex County

Newark

Ocean County

Plainfield

Union County

New Mexico (in addition to all counties)

Bernalillo County

Dona Ana County

Luna County

Otero County

Rio Arriba County

San Miguel County

Santa Fe County

Taos County

New York

Franklin County

Nassau County

New York City

Onondaga County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

St. Lawrence County

Wayne County

North Dakota

North Dakota State Penitentiary

South West Multiple County Corrections Center

Oregon

Baker County

Clackamas County

Clatsop, Oregon

Coos County

Crook County

Curry County

Deschutes County

Douglas County

Gilliam County

Grant County

Hood River County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Josephine County

Lincoln County

Linn County

Malheur County

Marion County

Multnomah County

Oregon State Correctional Institution

Polk County

Sherman County

Springfield Police Department

Tillamook County

Umatilla County

Union County

Wallowa County

Wasco County

Washington County

Wheeler County

Yamhill County

Pennsylvania

Abington

Bedford County (New)

Bradford County (New)

Bucks County (New)

Butler County (New)

Chester County

Clarion County (New)

Delaware County

Erie County (New)

Lebanon County (New)

Lehigh County

Lycoming County (New)

Montgomery County

Montour County (New)

Perry County (New)

Philadelphia

Philadelphia County

Pike County (New)

Westmoreland County (New)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Department of Corrections

Texas

Dallas County

Travis County

Vermont

Winooski (New)

Montpelier (New)

Virginia

Arlington

Chesterfield County

Washington

Benton County

Chelan County

Clallam County

Clark County

Cowlitz County

Fife City

Franklin County

Jefferson County

Issaquah

Kent

King County

Kitsap County

Lynnwood City

Marysville

Pierce County

Puyallup

Skagit County

Snohomish County

South Correctional Entity Jail, King County

Spokane County

Sunnyside

Thurston County

Walla Walla County

Washington State Corrections

Whatcom County

Yakima County

Washington, DC

Wisconsin

Milwaukee County

The Associated Press contributed to this article.