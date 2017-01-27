Follow us on

    Updated: 3:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 3:11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

    Wet Seal closing all stores

    Wet Seal
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 07: Paper covers the windows at a closed Wet Seal store on January 7, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Wet Seal, a teen clothing retailer, announced that it closed 338 of its retail stores and laid off nearly 3,700 employees at year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    IRVINE, Calif. —

    Clothing retailer Wet Seal will close all stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    According to the Journal, the teen retailer sent a letter to the company's workers at its California headquarters on Jan. 20, notifying them of the permanent shutdown. 

    "Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations," Wet Seal's vice president, Michelle Stocker, wrote in the letter.

    Wet Seal, which closed 338 stores two years ago, will close its remaining 171 stores in 42 states. 

    More than 1,000 store employees will be laid off, and 148 employees in the company's headquarters will also lose their jobs, according to a public notice.

    In January 2015, Wet Seal previously filed for bankruptcy protection before being acquired by Versa Capital Management LLC for $7.5 million in cash.

    Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

     
     

