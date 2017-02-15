Wegmans faces Trump-related backlash

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Wegmans, the popular East Coast grocery store chain, is apparently joining the ranks of Uber, Under Armour and Nordstrom.
Members of the National Organization for Women's Prince William County, Virginia Chapter is requesting that Wegmans stop selling Trump Winery items in its 10 supermarkets in the state, The Washington Post reported.
"Certainly if Wegmans is carrying Trump wines, I personally will not shop there," Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women said.
The National Organization for Women, or NOW, was founded 50 years ago and has more than 500,000 members. It is the U.S.' largest feminist organization.
The company, which is based in Rochester, New York, sells five varieties of wine from Trump's Charlottesville winery, including Trump Blanc de Blanc and Trump Winery Chardonnay and has done so since 2008, before President Donald Trump bought that business.
Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, told The Washington Post, "Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product. When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that's in greater demand."
Trump brought the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million in a foreclosure auction in 2011. The property at the time according to Trump had a $28 million mortgage. Eric Trump is running the winery after his father took office in January.
Wegmans is not the only company to sell the wine. Giant, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Kroger and Whole Foods also stock the products.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}