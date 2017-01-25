Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Watchful lioness knew how to protect her cub on the road

Lioness
Warren Little
File photo of a lioness in the Kruger National Park in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By HotTopics.tv

A video shared online shows a watchful mother lion carefully carrying her cub across a road in Kruger National Park in Africa.

>> Read more trending stories 

The video shows the clever mother picking up the cub in her mouth as she crosses the road, then setting him back down once they are safely across.

Watch the video below.

Source: Lioness safely carries cub across road by meridat09 on Rumble

 
 

Trending News

 
 