Watch: Tourist bitten by shark while trying to take selfie

An baby shark, similar in size to the one above, got a couple of Brazilian tourists in trouble when they apparently tried to take a selfie with it.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Brazilian tourist learned the hard way not to pick up a baby shark for any reason, let alone a selfie.

The woman, whose named has not been released, was walking along a beach on the Brazilian archipelago Fernando de Noronha when she spotted a baby lemon shark.

She grabbed it, reportedly for a selfie, according to news reports on the incident, when it snapped onto her hand.

Turista Ataca um Filhote de Tubarão Veja o que aconteceu hoje na Praia do Sueste. Posted by Fernando de Noronha on Monday, February 6, 2017

The incident was caught on camera and posted on Facebook. It shows the woman, 35, struggling to free her hand from the baby shark’s mouth. Someone comes to her assistance as the filming continued, apparently by her boyfriend.

After several minutes of struggling, the shark released its grip and the woman tossed it back into the water.

She needed stitches for the injury, according to the UK Express.

Both the woman and her boyfriend were fined more than $6,000 and both face animal cruelty charges.