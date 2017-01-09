Watch: SUV plows through comic book store

A man reacts Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, as a Honday CRV plows through The Deep Comics & Games in Huntsville, Ala., after the driver experienced a medical emergency. No one in the store was injured. (The Deep Comics & Games/YouTube)

Employees and customers of an Alabama comic book store got quite a surprise Friday when an SUV plowed through the store, narrowly missing them and taking out a portion of the store’s inventory.

WHNT News 19 in Huntsville reported that the driver of the Honda CRV suffered a seizure just before his vehicle drove through the front window of Deep Comics & Games. A paramedic who happened to be in the store helped the driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one inside the store at the time of the crash was hurt. Employee Keyera Key, who was about 15 minutes into his shift that day, told the news station that timing was everything.

“Two of my coworkers were almost over there to deal out some new merchandise,” Key told the station. “Things just came into place that it didn’t happen and we are all safe.”

Owner Edward Walls was able to have the 20-year-old store up and running again the day after the crash, thanks to help from customers and friends who pitched in to clean up the debris and patch some walls, WHNT reported.

Walls told AL.com that the SUV was stopped about halfway through the store by the merchandise it ran over. He said a lot of people had stopped by to take a look at the damage.

“If people are going to come, we might as well stay open for them to buy something,” Walls told AL.com. “We’ll have a ‘scratch and dent’ sale coming soon.”