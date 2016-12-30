Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:54 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 6:54 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Betsi Fores
The British royal family released its year-in-review video, providing a few fond moments from 2016.
“From celebrating The Queen’s 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos,” the Facebook page reads.
From celebrating The Queen's 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos.
The Royal Year in photos - 2016
From celebrating The Queen's 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos.Posted by The Royal Family on Friday, December 30, 2016
A collage highlighting memorable moments from the year also was shared to Instagram.
Here is our #2016bestnine - thank you for an amazing year, and see you in 2017! A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on
Here is our #2016bestnine - thank you for an amazing year, and see you in 2017!
A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}