Updated: 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Michael Pitman
Dayton Daily News
HAMILTON, Ohio —
Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard Jones received thousands of letters from people asking him to not vote for Donald Trump when Ohio’s Electoral College convened Monday in Columbus.
And when he arrived back home Monday afternoon after casting his vote, he burned those letters.
Jones was one of 18 members of Ohio’s Electoral College that cast their votes at noon on Monday. The outspoken sheriff, who had been an early supporter for the president-elect, said it was “an honor” to be able to vote for Trump for president as a part of the Electoral College.
Jones said he celebrated with his wife when he got home with the thousands of letters he received from across the country, first lighting a cigar and then lighting the pile of letters in a fire pit.
“You see I got a lot of letters to burn,” Jones said in a video he posted to Twitter. “I’m going to be burning letters all night.”
In that same video, he thanked America and Ohio for allowing him to be an elector.
Jones had been excited for Monday’s vote, actively posting on his Twitter account and re-tweeting others’ posts.
Alex and I this morn. Two votes 4 president elect trump. pic.twitter.com/jqffpLCa7A— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) December 19, 2016
That pen voted 2 make America great. pic.twitter.com/lAnxgrNoqD— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) December 19, 2016
History pic.twitter.com/svLVFb4iWf— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) December 19, 2016
