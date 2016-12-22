Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

WATCH: Girl with autism stuns with heartwarming performance of 'Hallelujah'

Kayleigh Rogers
Via Nichola Martin / Facebook

Related

Heartwarming holidays

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DONAGHADEE, Northern Ireland —

A schoolgirl from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, is warming hearts this holiday season after a video of her moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" went viral.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

According to BBC Newsbeat, 10-year-old Kayleigh Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, recently sang the song at Killard House School's Christmas concert. A video of her performance was shared Sunday on Facebook and quickly went viral, with more than 716,000 views by Thursday morning.

>> Click here to watch



Blake singing with his school choir. What an amazing lead singer

Posted by Nichola Martin on Sunday, December 18, 2016

>> Read more trending stories

Read more here.

 
 

Trending News

 
 