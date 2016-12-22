By Michelle Ewing

A schoolgirl from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, is warming hearts this holiday season after a video of her moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" went viral.

According to BBC Newsbeat, 10-year-old Kayleigh Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, recently sang the song at Killard House School's Christmas concert. A video of her performance was shared Sunday on Facebook and quickly went viral, with more than 716,000 views by Thursday morning.

