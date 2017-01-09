By Kailyn Thomas

Swimmers from Georgia Tech wouldn’t let a little snow stop them from doing what they do best.

The swim team’s meet Saturday at Virginia Tech was canceled due to snow, so the swimmers were stuck at their hotel.

Members of a relay team decided to go through with their event – but in the snow.

The video was shared on the Georgia Tech Facebook page.

